Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Datadog were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,242,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,242,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $596,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,790,309.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,226,530 shares of company stock valued at $116,974,543. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 1.0 %

DDOG stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

