Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $116.26 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

