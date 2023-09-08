Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,697 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $567,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHD opened at $73.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

