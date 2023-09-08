Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,203,390 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,615,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 19.08% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $549,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,166 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after acquiring an additional 754,171 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,033,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after acquiring an additional 490,339 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,142,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 576,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,815,000 after acquiring an additional 224,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

