Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Buys $30,645.00 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 259,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,449.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BFST opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.83. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.34 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

