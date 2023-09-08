Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CFO Sells $31,376.60 in Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Blosil sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $31,376.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,413,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,175,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dominic Blosil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Dominic Blosil sold 7,443 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $31,558.32.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Dominic Blosil sold 3,071 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $15,109.32.

On Monday, August 14th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,879 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $15,114.75.

On Friday, August 11th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,807 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $15,101.66.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,610 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $15,111.90.

On Monday, August 7th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,530 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $15,104.10.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Dominic Blosil sold 5,770 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $33,985.30.

Traeger Price Performance

NYSE COOK opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Traeger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $171.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 37.17% and a negative net margin of 47.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COOK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Traeger in the first quarter worth $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

