Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) vs. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Critical Survey

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ingenia Communities Group and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust 10.67% 1.86% 1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ingenia Communities Group and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Independence Realty Trust 0 4 5 0 2.56

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $19.89, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

85.5% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ingenia Communities Group and Independence Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust $628.53 million 5.81 $117.25 million $0.31 52.42

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ingenia Communities Group.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Ingenia Communities Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX: INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer of communities offering quality affordable rental and holiday accommodation focussed on the growing seniors' market in Australia. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200 and has a market capitalisation of over $1.7 billion. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group has over 100 communities and is continuing to grow through acquisition and development.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

