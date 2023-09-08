Head-To-Head Analysis: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) & Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.39 billion 1.25 -$87.17 million ($0.27) -53.35 Easterly Government Properties $293.61 million 4.11 $31.47 million $0.28 46.18

Easterly Government Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.7% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0.43% 0.20% 0.10% Easterly Government Properties 8.91% 1.82% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 6 0 0 1.86 Easterly Government Properties 2 2 1 0 1.80

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.28, indicating a potential upside of 19.94%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $15.10, indicating a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 378.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

