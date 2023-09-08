Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) versus LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) Critical Contrast

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 21.66% 35.05% 24.59% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $16.35 billion 4.20 $3.49 billion N/A N/A LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tokyo Electron and LDK Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Risk & Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tokyo Electron and LDK Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 2 1 1 2.75 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats LDK Solar on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process. It also provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

