Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

NYSE:BAH opened at $112.71 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,144 shares of company stock worth $23,012,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

