John Ranelli Sells 2,440 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

