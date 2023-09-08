Paul J. Fribourg Sells 561 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loews Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.19.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on L

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.