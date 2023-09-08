Michelle R. Ryan Purchases 1,000 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catalent Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $97.54.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 578.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after buying an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $120,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Catalent by 19.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after buying an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $74,987,000.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

