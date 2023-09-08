Michelle R. Ryan Purchases 1,000 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Catalent Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Catalent stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $97.54.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalent
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 578.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after buying an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $120,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Catalent by 19.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after buying an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $74,987,000.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Catalent
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.