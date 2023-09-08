KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $47,520.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $18.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.11.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,466.05%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on KLX Energy Services from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 710.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

