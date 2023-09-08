MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) versus Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Critical Survey

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MGM China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Century Casinos shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Century Casinos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MGM China and Century Casinos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM China 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Century Casinos has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.16%. Given Century Casinos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than MGM China.

This table compares MGM China and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM China N/A N/A N/A Century Casinos -0.93% -2.43% -0.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGM China and Century Casinos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM China N/A N/A N/A $18.58 0.81 Century Casinos $430.53 million 0.40 $7.98 million ($0.15) -38.07

Century Casinos has higher revenue and earnings than MGM China. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau. It owns and operates MGM Macau, an integrated resort that includes a casino with 926 slot machines and 294 gaming tables, multiple VIP, and private gaming areas; a hotel with 585 hotel rooms, suites, and villas; and amenities, including 8 restaurants, retail outlets, pool, and spa facilities, as well as a convention space. The company also owns MGM Cotai, a resort that consists of a casino with 934 slot machines and 258 gaming tables; a hotel with 1,418 hotel rooms, suites, and skylofts; 12 restaurants and bars; retail outlets; and a meeting space, as well as other non-gaming offerings. In addition, MGM China Holdings Limited is involved in the provision of outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, human resources, hotel reservation, and convention consultation. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Macau. MGM China Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International Holdings, Ltd.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

