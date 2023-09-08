Reviewing Starco Brands (STCB) and The Competition

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) is one of 80 public companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Starco Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Starco Brands has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands’ peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Starco Brands Competitors 206 1559 2494 35 2.55

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Starco Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 47.02%. Given Starco Brands’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Starco Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -20.73% -17.69% -9.45% Starco Brands Competitors -8.74% -18.80% -0.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starco Brands and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million $810,000.00 -16.50 Starco Brands Competitors $1.95 billion $95.26 million 2,238.49

Starco Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands. Starco Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Starco Brands peers beat Starco Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

