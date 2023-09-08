Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) CEO Richard J. Stockton Purchases 4,001 Shares

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) CEO Richard J. Stockton purchased 4,001 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,733.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $94,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of BHR stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.33. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.87 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 52.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,290 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

