Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Director Acquires $52,250.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Vellucci bought 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $651.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $168.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

