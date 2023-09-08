Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $147.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.9 %

BLDR opened at $139.31 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.