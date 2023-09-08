Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Incyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after buying an additional 3,246,531 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Incyte by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after buying an additional 2,387,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,169,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Incyte by 31,943.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after buying an additional 1,467,803 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.