Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACCYY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accor to €37.90 ($40.75) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Accor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ACCYY
Accor Price Performance
Accor Company Profile
Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Accor
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.