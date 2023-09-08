Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACCYY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accor to €37.90 ($40.75) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Accor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Accor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACCYY

Accor Price Performance

Accor Company Profile

ACCYY opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Accor has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

(Get Free Report

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.