Analysts Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Price Target at $160.33

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

NUE stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,052,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,596,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

