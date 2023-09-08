Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $47.50

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $31.49.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,486,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 275,398 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,721,000 after acquiring an additional 926,900 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

