Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.93.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $234.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.20 and a 200 day moving average of $187.81. Eaton has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $235.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

