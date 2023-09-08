Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Moody's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MCO

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,390. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,041,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCO opened at $342.12 on Friday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.10 and a 200-day moving average of $321.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.