Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $71,400.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,341,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,317,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $71,275.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $73,225.00.

Shares of PGTI opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

