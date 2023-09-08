Insider Selling: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Sells $68,438.00 in Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,800 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $68,438.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,510.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

URGN opened at $16.85 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 2,782.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

