Insider Buying: Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) CEO Acquires $63,700.00 in Stock

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) CEO Quang X. Pham bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

