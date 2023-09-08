Insider Buying: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Acquires $75,120.00 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,777,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,730,852.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:NRDY opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. Nerdy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.37.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
