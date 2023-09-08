Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $71,109.12 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $71,109.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,215 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $148,436.55.

On Friday, June 9th, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,096 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $110,761.76.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 289.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

