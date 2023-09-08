Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $74,160.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,861,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PLXS opened at $92.67 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.07. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Plexus by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Plexus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Plexus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.80.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

