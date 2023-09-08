Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $74,160.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,861,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Plexus Price Performance
Shares of PLXS opened at $92.67 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.07. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.80.
View Our Latest Analysis on Plexus
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Plexus
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.