The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ENSG stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $78.84 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $250,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,122,193.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $250,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,909. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

