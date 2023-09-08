Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $214.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $160.70 on Friday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $128.30 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.