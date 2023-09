Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $214.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $160.70 on Friday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $128.30 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

