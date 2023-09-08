WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $213.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.38.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

NYSE:WEX opened at $197.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. WEX has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,026 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at $1,402,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in WEX by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in WEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

