Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $195.30

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JBHT

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,412,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $186.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.86. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.