Brokerages Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) PT at $12.78

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYND

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.17.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.