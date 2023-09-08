Brokerages Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) PT at $12.78

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.17.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
