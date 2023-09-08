Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $96.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.89.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $65.30 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

