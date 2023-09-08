Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $96.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2023

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.89.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Givaudan

Givaudan Price Performance

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $65.30 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Givaudan

(Get Free Report

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.