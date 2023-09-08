Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $96.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.89.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Givaudan
Givaudan Price Performance
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.