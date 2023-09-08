BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nomura lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.86%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

