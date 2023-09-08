Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $178.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet has a 52 week low of $170.87 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 63.5% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 281,000 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

