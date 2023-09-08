Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $270.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $272.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

