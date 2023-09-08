South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 245 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($2.90) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on South32 from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

South32 Price Performance

South32 Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. South32 has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.1472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

