RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.83.

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. BOKF NA boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,237,000 after purchasing an additional 102,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNR opened at $194.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.28. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

