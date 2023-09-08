Head-To-Head Analysis: SBM Offshore (SBFFF) and Its Rivals

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) is one of 100 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SBM Offshore to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SBM Offshore and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBM Offshore N/A N/A N/A SBM Offshore Competitors -0.86% -6.33% 2.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of SBM Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBM Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A SBM Offshore Competitors 243 1279 1778 132 2.52

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SBM Offshore and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 20.47%. Given SBM Offshore’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SBM Offshore has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBM Offshore and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SBM Offshore N/A N/A 12.78 SBM Offshore Competitors $840.76 million $13.78 million 88.91

SBM Offshore’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SBM Offshore. SBM Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SBM Offshore peers beat SBM Offshore on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals. The company also provides catenary anchor leg mooring (CALM) or single point mooring (SPM) terminal; as well as provides solutions for floating unit mooring, flexible flowline, and subsea structure installation works. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 FPSOs and 1 semi-submersible unit. The company was formerly known as IHC Caland and changed its name to SBM Offshore N.V. in 2005. SBM Offshore N.V. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

