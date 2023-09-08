Walt Disney’s (DIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.26.

Walt Disney stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46. The firm has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

