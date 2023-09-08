Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $104,790.62 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $255,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 2,182.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,839,000 after buying an additional 2,537,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $160,608,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $122,079,000.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

