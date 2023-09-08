Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $104,790.62 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $255,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 2,182.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,839,000 after buying an additional 2,537,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $160,608,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $122,079,000.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

