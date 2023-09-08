Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Sells $101,232.00 in Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $101,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,502,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,005,457.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walter Timothy Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Walter Timothy Winn sold 154 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,068.76.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 3,995 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $27,046.15.

On Monday, August 28th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 12,388 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $85,972.72.

On Friday, August 25th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 3,954 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $26,531.34.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Walter Timothy Winn sold 3,982 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $25,644.08.

On Monday, August 21st, Walter Timothy Winn sold 4,911 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $32,216.16.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 1,230 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $8,216.40.

On Monday, June 12th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 10,000 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 18,696 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $165,272.64.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 29,011 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $255,877.02.

Southland Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLND opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southland

Southland ( NASDAQ:SLND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southland by 1,458.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southland by 34.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Southland during the second quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southland during the second quarter valued at about $834,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLND shares. DA Davidson lowered Southland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Southland from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

