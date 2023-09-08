GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 4.9 %

GIGM stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

