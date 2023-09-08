GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Up 4.9 %
GIGM stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $1.89.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.