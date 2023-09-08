StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Sells $111,645.94 in Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

StepStone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 148.62 and a beta of 1.40. StepStone Group LP has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

STEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in StepStone Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in StepStone Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,495,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 696,286 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

