Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Buys $89,160.00 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) Director Robin S. Reich purchased 6,000 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $89,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,609.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.36. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 250,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

