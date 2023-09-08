Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $96,856.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,111.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $120.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

